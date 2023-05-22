Chris Long, 40, from Brayton has been busy setting up his new locksmith business, Longs Locks, which launched last week.

At no point did he think that Eurovision star and ‘Spaceman’ phenomenon Sam Ryder would come up with an advertising jingle for his new firm, but that's precisely what happened after Chris and his wife, Laura, 34, ended up chatting to the star on his Instagram live fee.

Sam during the livestream (Image: Longs Locks)

Chris said: "It had been a real whirlwind week starting up the business and on Wednesday night my wife and I were sitting down to eat our tea when she got a call from an unknown number.

"You can imagine our surprise when it was actually Sam Ryder. Laura had been listening to him and dropped her number, never thinking he'd call.

"We told all about our new local locksmith business - Longs Locks - that we have set up covering York and Selby and he sang a business 'radio jingle' for us live on his stream.

"Laura's battery was low so we ended up talking to him through the watch in the end.

"We are still in disbelief that he actually called us, sang us a song, followed our business page and even reposted tagging us on his story saying he can't get the Longs Locks song out of his head."

The couple who live in Brayton with daughters Nyla, 13 and Maisy, 11, are both big fans of Sam having been to see him in Leeds and have tickets to his Castle Howard show this year.

Chris and Laura at the Sam Ryder gig in Leeds (Image: Longs Locks)

Ryder was last year’s UK entry for Eurovision with his hit Spaceman and landed second place at the competition which was held in Turin, Italy.

The Eurovision star and TikTok sensation debuted his new single ‘Mountain’ ahead of this years Eurovision grand final in Liverpool earlier this month.

Sam Ryder performing Spaceman

Chris and Laura have been together since 2009 and married in 2018. They are both originally from York with Laura having gone to Archbishop Holgate's CE School and Chris to Huntington.

Chris is a mechanical engineer and has had a number of different jobs over the years, before setting up his new locksmith business.

Chris Long at work (Image: Longs Locks)

"Sam was really big on YouTube and we started following him during the Covid lockdowns and listened to his New Year's Eve party," said Chris.

"I'm a big fan of Queen front man Freddie Mercury and Sam reminded me of him on stage.

"He's just a really really humble guy. For me he ticks all the right boxes."

To contact Chris at Longs Locks email: longslocks@gmail.com or phone 07305329145.

Chris and Laura Long with daughters Nyla and Maisy (Image: Longs Locks)