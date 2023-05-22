In sporty Trophy trim, it looks even more eye-catching.

This is MG’s first foray into the electric hatchback market as it aims to challenge the likes of the Nissan Leaf or Volkswagen ID3, but its pricing at entry level is more comparable to smaller EVs.

The interior is clean and minimalist, with decent levels of space.

And it’s also quite good fun to drive, thanks to brisk acceleration and good agility when cornering.

The MG4 is based on the Chinese parent company’s Modular Scalable Platform, with a basic structure that’s rear-motor/rear-wheel drive.

There are three models to choose from. The Standard Range base SE, priced at around £27,000, has a 50.8kWh battery and 218 miles of range, offering 168bhp and 184lb ft).

Two bigger battery versions are available, with the SE Long Range costing about another £2,500 and being equipped with a 61.7kWh battery and 281 miles of range, plus 201bhp.

The Trophy Long Range, tested here, adds plenty of equipment, but has a little less range, at 270 miles, partly due to the extra body kit.

The acceleration feels nippy, offering a 0-62mph time of 7.9 seconds. It also feels well-balanced when cornering, with body lean very much under control.

Once you hop inside the MG4, you’re immediately struck by the uncluttered character of the dashboard.

Whatever version you opt for, the MG4 is equipped with a 10.25-inch infotainment system and a 7.0-inch driver’s display.

The touchscreen can be a bit fiddly to operate, but generally works well, with satnav available in top-level Trophy spec.

Meanwhile, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come as standard. A slight irritation while trying to select a radio channel comes from the fact that the channel names cut off after six or seven characters, meaning you’re initially met with a list of ‘BBC Rad..’ icons, thereby having to press a few on a trial and error basis.

Headroom is excellent front and back, while two adults will have plenty of legroom to sit in the back, with a third rear seat passenger able to squeeze in the middle.

The storage spaces dotted around the cabin are really useful and well thought-out, adding an extra layer of practicality. There are two cup holders down to the driver’s left, beside a wide flat space that’s ideal for phone, keys and other oddments.

The armrest opens up to reveal another deep storage space.

There’s no doubt that MG has opted for a clean and unfussy approach to the cabin, which means that interior design flourishes are not too apparent. On my test car, the blue stitching on the seats, door inlays and armrest provided a nice touch and an air of uniformity across the cabin.

So what about those looks? Some of MG’s previous designs have been subtle rather than sensational, but the MG4 makes more of a statement.

The front end sweeps down dramatically, with a heavily sculpted bonnet combining nicely with the gorgeous slim headlights to create a dynamic effect.

The stylish design continues at the rear, where the LED lights helps to create an eye-catching zig-zag effect. The spoiler, divided into two sections, is another sporty touch, although arguably feels and looks a bit plasticy.

In conclusion, there’s a lot to like about the MG4 and it comes at a price that’s relatively affordable when compared to rivals.

MG4 EV

PERFORMANCE: Max speed 100mph and 0-62mph in 7.9 seconds

BATTERY: NCM (Nickel Cobalt Manganese) 64 kWh

RANGE: 270 miles combined

DRIVE: Synchronous, rear-mounted, rear wheel drive

POWER: 203 PS (150 kW)

TORQUE: 250 Nm

PRICE: £33,190.00