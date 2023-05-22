According to the Met Office, we will continue to enjoy the sunshine and warmer temperatures.

Although the early mornings and the evenings will be chillier, we will experience only light winds throughout each day.

This week's weather forecast in York (Image: Met Office)

Here is the weather forecast in full:

Today and Tonight (May 22):

So far today, we have enjoyed a bright morning with sunshine in York. It will turn cloudier this afternoon with light winds but is expected to stay warm with a maximum temperature 21 °C. This evening will stay dry and will be a chilly night with clear spells, especially early in the night. It may turn cloudier later on. Minimum temperature 6 °C.

Tomorrow (May 23):

Tuesday will be a mostly fine day with sunshine with a maximum temperature 19 °C. Although, an isolated shower may be possible in the afternoon.

Outlook for Wednesday (May 24) to Friday (May 26):

The weather will be fine for the rest of the week, with plenty of sunshine and only light winds. Although it will be chilly at the start of each day, it will become warmer as the days go on, especially on Wednesday afternoon.