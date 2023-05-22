Lendal Cellars in the city centre is inviting musicians back to the pub for the Cellar Sessions, with the message to “grab your instruments and get your groove on”.

The open mic night took place held at the Lendal pub for several years until the pandemic.

Now, the night is to return on Thursday (May 25) and is to continue every Thursday.

The open mic night will be hosted by musicians James ‘Jimbo’ Doomface and Andy ‘Presh’ Precious alongside Joe Griffiths of Flatcap Carnival.

Organisers have encouraged musicians to attend the weekly event and connect with like-minded individuals.

Instruments, including guitars, bass, piano, percussion, and drum kit, will be provided.

The organisers said there is a focus on “fun, merry songs”, along with “great deals on drinks” from the bar.

“Whether you're a seasoned pro or just starting out, bring your instrument or your voice and join us for a night of music, laughter, and community at the Cellar Sessions,” they said.

For more information about the open mic night, follow Cellar Sessions on Facebook.