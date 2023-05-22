The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride (DGR) took place yesterday (May 21) with riders converging on A1 Moto Services, York - a Triumph Motorcycle dealer based in Lawrence Street.

The DGR unites classic and vintage style motorcycle riders from all over the world to raise funds and awareness for prostate cancer research and men’s mental health.

And so far this year's York event has raised more than £19,000 and 224 riders took part.

Distinguished Gentleman's Bike Ride York 2023 (Image: Darren Roebuck)

The ride set off at 11am with the motorcycle fleet taking to the streets of York dressed in dapper clothing, riding vintage and classic bikes.

A1 Moto Services dealer principal Darren Roebuck said: “We’re so proud to have hosted North Yorkshire’s Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride for the tenth year in a row.

"Over the last ten years, this ride has raised over £70,000 for men’s mental health and prostate cancer research and we have been joined by over 1,400 people over the years.

"It’s quite a spectacle to see everyone dressed dapper, riding vintage and classic motorcycles through the streets of York.

"We were so excited to see a turnout of over 220 riders this year.

" A huge thank you to everyone who took part and supported us.”

Riders at the Eye of York (Image: Kate Mallender Photography)

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride was founded in Sydney, Australia, by Mark Hawwa. It was inspired by a photo of TV Show Mad Men’s Don Draper astride a classic bike and wearing his finest suit. Mark decided a themed ride would be a great way of connecting niche motorcycle enthusiasts and communities while raising funds to support the men in our lives.

Movember has been the official charity partner of The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride since 2016. Both organisations share a simple goal: to bring people together and change the face of men's health.

Funds raised by The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride help to power Movember’s work across two of the most complex issues facing men around the globe: prostate cancer and mental health.

Riders setting off from Lawrence Street (Image: Kate Mallender Photography)