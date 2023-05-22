Emergency services including the Yorkshire Air Ambulance were called to the incident involving the car and train on the level crossing near Newbridge at just after 2pm.

The female driver of the car was taken to hospital via air ambulance, suffering multiple injuries.

A spokesperson for NYMR said: "We can confirm that there was a collision at around 2pm on Sunday 21st May. A moving vehicle struck a generator wagon on the rear of the train at a Power Operated Gate Opener Crossing (POGO crossing) at Newbridge.

"The driver of the moving vehicle has been taken to hospital. No NYMR passengers or crew injuries have been reported."

The spokesperson added that the police and emergency services had been in attendance.

"The heritage railway is doing everything it can to fully cooperate, taking every precaution to ensure the safety of both staff and passengers, which is always our priority.

"As with all such accidents, it is currently being investigated by the RAIB (Rail Accident Investigation Board)."

The spokesperson added that services had resumed at 4pm.