Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a burglary that took place in York.
North Yorkshire Police has reported that on Monday, May 8, at about 3.50pm, in Duncombe Place, a man stole items and entered a staff area.
Officers are asking anyone to get in touch if they recognise the man in this image, as they believe that he may have information that will help the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to email mark.burrows@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Mark Burrows.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote reference number 12230082505 when passing on information.
