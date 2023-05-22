POLICE have seized two motorbikes after reports of antisocial behaviour in a York village.
North Yorkshire Police say they got a call last night (May 21) involving two off-road bikes being ridden in New Earswick.
A police spokesman said: "Following a pro-active stop by local PCSO’s they stopped two riders who weren't wearing helmets and had no documents for the off-road bikes.
"The bikes were seized and the riders were issued section 59s.
"Thank you to the member of public for the report."
Section 59 involves the seizure of a motor vehicle when the use of the vehicle is causing or likely to cause alarm, distress or annoyance to members of the public.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article