North Yorkshire Police say they got a call last night (May 21) involving two off-road bikes being ridden in New Earswick.

A police spokesman said: "Following a pro-active stop by local PCSO’s they stopped two riders who weren't wearing helmets and had no documents for the off-road bikes.

"The bikes were seized and the riders were issued section 59s.

"Thank you to the member of public for the report."

Section 59 involves the seizure of a motor vehicle when the use of the vehicle is causing or likely to cause alarm, distress or annoyance to members of the public.