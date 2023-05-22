Officers have been searching for Keira, 14 and Katie, 15 who went missing from home in York yesterday (May 16).

A police spokesman said: "They were last seen in Hull yesterday afternoon (May 21).

"Both girls are believed to be in Hull or York or West Yorkshire and may be with three boys.

"Friends and family have been unable to contact them.

"Officers are currently carrying out enquiries to locate them but are growing increasingly concerned for their welfare.

"We are now asking for anyone who may have seen the girls or who has information about their whereabouts, to contact North Yorkshire Police immediately."

It's the second time in a week the pair have gone missing and on the previous occasion they turned up in Hull.

Police now say they have been found safe and well and have thanked everyone who shared the appeal and called in with information.