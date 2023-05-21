Humberside Police officers are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision (RTC) in Stamford Bridge yesterday (May 20).

A spokesperson for the police force said: "It is reported at around 12.10pm that a white Mini Countryman and a pedestrian were in collision in Main Street, Stamford Bridge, opposite The Bay Horse public house.

"Emergency services attended and the pedestrian was taken to hospital to receive medical treatment for serious injuries."

Officers are appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of the collision, or anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage that may assist with our enquires to contact them on the non-emergency number 101, quoting log 211 of 20 May.