A MISSING York teenager has been found safe and well.
Earlier today (May 21), North Yorkshire Police issued an appeal to help find a missing 14-year-old girl from York.
Officers have confirmed she has now been found.
A spokesperson for the police force said: "We are very pleased to say that she has been found safe and well.
"Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal."
