EMERGENCY services including the air ambulance have been called to a crash between a train and a car near a North Yorkshire town.
North Yorkshire Police officers said emergency services are at the scene of a collision involving a car and a train on a level crossing in Yatt's Road in Newbridge near Pickering.
A spokesperson for the police force said: "Motorists are advised to avoid the area while emergency services attend the incident.
"The collision was reported just after 2pm today (May 21).
"One person - the driver of the car - has sustained serious injuries.
"At the time of writing, no other injuries had been reported."
