North Yorkshire Police officers said emergency services are at the scene of a collision involving a car and a train on a level crossing in Yatt's Road in Newbridge near Pickering.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "Motorists are advised to avoid the area while emergency services attend the incident.

"The collision was reported just after 2pm today (May 21).

"One person - the driver of the car - has sustained serious injuries.

"At the time of writing, no other injuries had been reported."