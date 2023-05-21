North Yorkshire Police officers said emergency services were called to the scene of a collision involving a car and a train on a level crossing in Yatt's Road in Newbridge near Pickering today (May 21).

A spokesperson for the police force said: "Motorists are advised to avoid the area while emergency services attend the incident.

"The collision was reported just after 2pm.

"One person - the driver of the car - has sustained serious injuries.

"At the time of writing, no other injuries had been reported."

North Yorkshire Police officers have confirmed that the driver of the car was taken to hospital, there were no other injuries and the road reopened just after 5pm.