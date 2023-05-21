FIRE crews were called to an incident after a woman refused to leave a stream in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to the scene in Millfield Lane in Nether Poppleton at around 12.40am today (May 21).
A spokesperson for the fire service said: "Police requested fire assistance for a female, believed to be inebriated, standing in a shallow stream, not in danger but unwilling to move with her husband also present.
"On arrival, the couple were back on the street making their way home with police."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article