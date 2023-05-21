North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to the scene in Millfield Lane in Nether Poppleton at around 12.40am today (May 21).

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "Police requested fire assistance for a female, believed to be inebriated, standing in a shallow stream, not in danger but unwilling to move with her husband also present.

"On arrival, the couple were back on the street making their way home with police."