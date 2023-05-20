EMERGENCY services have been called to the scene following a crash in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said that the Selby crew were mobilised to a two vehicle road traffic collision (RTC) between a car and motorbike in Stillingfleet at around 4pm today (May 20).
A spokesperson for the fire service said: "This incident is currently ongoing with police and ambulance also on the scene."
