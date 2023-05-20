CREWS have been called to tackle a roof fire in a village near York.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the crew from York and Huntington have attended a roof fire in a village near the city.

Bob Hoskins, group manager at the fire service, said: "No people were injured and an ALP was used to assist crews to find the seat of the fire.

"A fire investigation officer is attending the scene to try and ascertain the cause."