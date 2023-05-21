Everyman is proud to announce the launch of its 39th venue located in the market town of Northallerton.

The Treadmills site, just 100 metres from the town’s High Street, has been transformed into a mixed-use development, where Everyman welcomes its newest venue, which opened on Friday (May 19).

The cinema will consist of four extensive screens and 274 seats, all fitted with Everyman’s velvet sofas and armchairs. Each screen will also present state of the art technology for high quality viewings of a variety of blockbuster films, documentaries and live screenings.

Guests can benefit from an extensive food and drink menu, all available to be ordered and served directly to your seat by Everyman staff.

The brand new cinema opened on Friday (May 19) (Image: Everyman)

Visitors can indulge in hand-stretched pizzas and small plates, from hot honey halloumi to tempura prawns, as well as a range of vegan dishes, including pizza topped with chargrilled artichoke, sun dried tomato and plant-based mozzarella.

Viewers can also choose from the range of premium burgers from Everyman’s exclusive 'Spielburger' offering, including a House beef burger, Shrimp and Avocado patty and Vegan Cheeseburger

Further details can be found on the Everyman website.