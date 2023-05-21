The plan to build a new Starbucks with a drive thru area on the site of the former Four Alls pub on the A64 are set to go ahead. It will see the existing building and garage on the site converted into the new Starbucks - with plans for another tenant in the unit behind.

The plan had been refused by a planning officer - but this decision was appealed successfully by developers and the new development will now go ahead.

Nick Tilly, from Dennis Harley Developments, said: “We are delighted with the outcome of the appeal against the decision of the Local planning Authority (LPA).

"Whilst the inspector found that the LPA had acted unreasonably in dealing with the application resulting in considerable delay to the development, we now just want to put this behind us and move forward with the completion of the development so that our tenants can move in and commence trading.

"This will be a quality development on the highly trafficked A64 and will provide a mixed offering of food, beverage and rest facilities for motorists using the busy east coast route from York.”

A drone shot of the site on the A64 (Image: Max Harley)

It is expected that the new development will create around 50 new jobs in the area.

A single storey extension at the back will be demolished as part of the plan, with a canopy erected. The single storey section at the side would become retail.

Work has also started retrospectively on a larger car park and two attenuation ponds will help deal with drainage issues.

Planning staff confirmed that Starbucks will be the café and drive-thru operator but no details have been given as to the retailer or who will occupy the other site.

Council planners concluded the proposal met a range of local and national planning policies - but they imposed a range of conditions.

These include ensuring that watercourses in the area are free-flowing before surface water and drainage works can begin.

Provision must be made for the parking of cycles, as well as electric vehicle charging points.

Measures also include protecting nesting birds during construction and the site being landscaped.

Council staff also request that operating hours are restricted to 7am to 11pm Monday to Saturday and 9am to 11pm Sundays and bank holidays. Deliveries will also have a shorter timeframe to minimise disturbance to neighbouring properties.

Changes to access from the A64 will also take place, with slip road access being shortened, but a priority junction and pedestrian refuge being built.