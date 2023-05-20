Izzy Hogg from Terrington Hall School came through several trial sessions to be selected for the North East Under-13 Regional Hockey squad. The squad’s 18 players are drawn from and area spanning from Northumberland to Sheffield and Hull to the Pennines.

Izzy, who plays for the City of York Hockey Club, will now join the North East squad for a series of training sessions, matches and tournaments.

Meanwhile, Thea Camacho and Florence Kibler were selected to represent Yorkshire Cricket at under 13 level after being observed by coaches during a winter training programme. They will represent Yorkshire in a number of festivals and matches throughout the summer.

Terrington Hall headmaster, Simon Kibler, said: “I am immensely proud of their achievement to reach such levels of performance.

"They have shown dedication, hard work and perseverance, which I am pleased has been recognised with their awarding of representative honours. Well done girls."