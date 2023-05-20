Following an appeal yesterday evening (19 May) to trace two potential witnesses in support of an investigation into the rape of a woman in Harrogate, North Yorkshire Police officers have confirmed that they have now come forward.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "To our followers, we thank you once again for the amazing support you provide to our appeals.

"It’s greatly appreciated by us all."

The incident occurred in the downstairs female toilets at Revolucion de Cuba on Parliament Street during the early hours of Saturday April 8.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the investigation.

The victim is receiving specialist support while extensive enquiries continue.

If you have any information that could assist the investigation, please email kate.ibbetson@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Kate Ibbetson.

If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or make an online report.

Quote incident number 12230062153 when providing details.