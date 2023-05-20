A MAN has been taken to hospital following reports of a person falling off a bridge in York.

Emergency services were called to an area below Ouse Bridge in York - known locally as York Beach - at 8.55pm yesterday (May 19) following reports that a man had fallen.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "Ambulance, fire and police teams dealt with the situation and the area was cordoned off during this time.

"The man has been taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment.

York Press: Police cordoned off the area around Ouse Bridge in YorkPolice cordoned off the area around Ouse Bridge in York (Image: Newsquest)

"The area around the bridge reopened just before 10pm."

Witnesses to the incident are asked to make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101, option 1, quoting reference NYP-19052023-0583.