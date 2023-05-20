A MAN has been taken to hospital following reports of a person falling off a bridge in York.
Emergency services were called to an area below Ouse Bridge in York - known locally as York Beach - at 8.55pm yesterday (May 19) following reports that a man had fallen.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "Ambulance, fire and police teams dealt with the situation and the area was cordoned off during this time.
"The man has been taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment.
"The area around the bridge reopened just before 10pm."
Witnesses to the incident are asked to make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101, option 1, quoting reference NYP-19052023-0583.
