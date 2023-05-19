POLICE at an ongoing incident have cordoned off an area of York city centre tonight.
North Yorkshire Police say the area surrounding Ouse Bridge in York has been cordoned off while emergency services deal with an incident involving a person who has fallen onto 'York Beach', an area of exposed mud flats, just before 9pm tonight (May 19).
Motorists and pedestrians are advised to avoid the area until further notice.
