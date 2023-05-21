From late March through to May, bluebells begin to pop up over many areas of woodlands.

They are one of the last spring flowers to arrive but fear not, you have still got time to pack a picnic, put on your best walking shoes and find your nearest woods.

Here are some woodlands in North Yorkshire that you can visit to enjoy a bluebell walk.

Bluebell walk in North Yorkshire

Beningbrough Hall woods

The woods at Beningbrough Hall are carpeted with bluebells in spring.

The National Trust website has a step-by-step guide of the route to follow, where you can take a detour to the medieval pike ponds and listen to birdsong.

Little Swine Carr Wood

This is a small woodland accessible from the local village of Maunby, it provides a tranquil setting to observe local flora and fauna.

Skipton Castle Woods

Skipton Castle Woods can be accessed directly from Skipton high street. The woods run alongside Skipton Castle in the centre of the town.

You will find a wide variety of plants and wildlife, flora and fauna, while the ground becomes a blanket of blue and lavender during bluebell season.

Hackfall, Grewelthorpe

The Woodland Trust website says: “This ancient woodland has been restored to its former glory and boasts original features such as grottos and glades, rustic temples and waterfalls, as well as carpets of bluebell in spring and an impressive number of woodland birds.”

Nidd Gorge, Bilton Banks, Harrogate

Follow the meandering river through the woods as you spot the mass of bluebells and if you are feeling adventurous, you can climb higher to see scenic views of Knaresborough and Harrogate.