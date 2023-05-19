Detectives investigating the alleged rape of a woman at a restaurant and bar are appealing for two potentially key witnesses to come forward.
Police say the incident happened in the downstairs women's toilets at Revolucion de Cuba in Parliament Street, Harrogate, during the early hours of Saturday, April 8, 2023.
A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the investigation.
Police say the alleged victim is receiving specialist support while extensive inquiries continue.
A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Officers need to trace these two potential key witnesses who entered the female toilets at around the time of the incident."
Please email kate.ibbetson@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Kate Ibbetson.
If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or make an online report.
Please quote incident number 12230062153 when providing details.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article