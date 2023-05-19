Police say the incident happened in the downstairs women's toilets at Revolucion de Cuba in Parliament Street, Harrogate, during the early hours of Saturday, April 8, 2023.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the investigation.

Police say the alleged victim is receiving specialist support while extensive inquiries continue.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Officers need to trace these two potential key witnesses who entered the female toilets at around the time of the incident."

Please email kate.ibbetson@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Kate Ibbetson.

If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or make an online report.

Please quote incident number 12230062153 when providing details.