Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after a theft in York city centre.
A mobile phone was stolen from a hair salon in Bridge Street, York, at around 8am on April 29, 2023.
Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the image as they believe he may have information that will help their investigation.
Anyone who thinks they can help should email: mark.burrows@northyorkshire.police.uk
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Mark Burrows.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230076994 when passing on information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article