A mobile phone was stolen from a hair salon in Bridge Street, York, at around 8am on April 29, 2023.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the image as they believe he may have information that will help their investigation.

Anyone who thinks they can help should email: mark.burrows@northyorkshire.police.uk

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Mark Burrows.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230076994 when passing on information.