City of York Council has confirmed it has successfully secured funding from Active Travel England to deliver improvements to the riverside path between Jubilee Terrace and Scarborough Bridge.

The council has made up to £600,000 available to support the project, £80,000 of which is subject to further approval.

On top of this, the council submitted an Active Travel Fund bid to the government in 2022 for £1.7 million - and has now been granted £1.1 million for the improvements.

By working with Active Travel England, the overall scope of the project will now be reviewed, but the funds allocated will enable the scheme to progress towards delivery.

The improvements follow extensive consultation which sought to understand the priorities and concerns of local residents and path users.

James Gilchrist, director of transport, environment and planning at City of York Council, said: “This is very welcome news. Thank you to everybody who took part in the consultation. This helped us understand your priorities and shape our successful funding bid.

“This path is a key route on our city’s walk and cycle network and is valuable in connecting people to the city centre. This funding will help deliver improved active travel infrastructure and a safer, more pleasant experience for all users.

“We will work with councillors and Active Travel England to review the scheme within the funding awarded and will continue to progress the design and feasibility work, which will then be taken to a decision session.

"I look forward to the next stages of this project as these significant improvements begin to take shape.”

The consultation found that 96 per cent of respondents support plans to improve the path and key priorities include making space available for different types of users and improving lighting and CCTV.

Speaking on the improvements together, Holgate Ward’s Labour councillors Jenny Kent, Lucy Steels-Walshaw, and Kallum Taylor said: "We are really pleased - and grateful - that Active Travel England have helped get the council a lot closer to delivering the required improvements to our much loved, but flawed, riverside path.

"Following the old Lib-Dem-led administration’s backing of the Railway Museum’s plan to close Leeman Road, Holgate Labour councillors - together with many from the Leeman Road community - have worked hard over the years to force improving this riverside route onto the agenda, because so many residents will become much more reliant on it.

"Under the new Labour council, in parallel with continuing to challenge the other harms brought about by the museum’s plans, we will keep working to ensure that this job is seen through properly.”