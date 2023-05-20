This photo, from the City of York Council's Explore Archive, takes us back to 1935.

It shows Lawrence Street looking across the the public house, with Walmgate Bar just visible in the bottom left of the photo.

The advertising boards above the window and door say 'John Smith's Magnet Tadcaster Ales' and the building appears to have painted brickwork on the outside.

Two men are waiting outside, wearing flat caps as a young woman walks past in a summer dress. Further down the street a large group of men is gathered on the left of the frame outside a newsagents shop.

Waggon and Horses in York (Image: Google)

A bicycle leans against the wall (somethings never change!).

Notice two cars parked in the street, which is otherwise empty of traffic - totally different from today!

The building is now Grade II-listed. Originally a house, it dates from1773, with additions made in the early 19th century and further alterations at the end of the 1800s too.