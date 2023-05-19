Jonathan France who owns The Fish Bank in Sherburn in Elmet near Tadcaster, took home a medal after completing the Rob Burrows Leeds Marathon at the weekend (May 14).

Jonathan, who is originally from from Castleford like former rugby player, Rob, decided to take on the gruelling 26.2 miles which featured an extremely hilly course through north Leeds to Otley - including the infamous Otley Chevin - to raise money for Rob's charity raising awareness and supporting families living with motor neurone disease.

Jonathan during the race (Image: Jonathan France)

"We’ve all seen through Rob highlighting what a difficult disease Motor Neurone Disease is and how important it is to try and raise some money for the MND Association," said Jonathan.

Through sponsorship and sales of charity paper bags The Fish Bank has raised over £700 for the charity.

Jonathan proudly displaying his medal (Image: Jonathan France)

After the marathon Rob praised his wife, Lindsey, who took part and raised more than £61,497 in the marathon held in his honour.

A number of Rob's former Leeds Rhinos team mates also ran including Kevin Sinfield who crossed the finish line with Rob, and the current crop of stars played their part in the event too.

Jonathan's other medal came after his chippy was awarded Top 10 Fish and Chip Takeaway at the National Fish and Chip Awards in February.

Jonathan with the team at his day job

The awards, hosted by comedian Jason Manford, were organised by the National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF), and strive to find the very best in the business when it comes to British fish and chips.

The winners were decided by an anonymous panel of experts to celebrate the best takeaways, restaurants and suppliers, who set the standard for the industry and represent the huge community impact of fish and chips.

The awards were held at The Park Plaza, Westminster Bridge.

The Fish Bank is no stranger to award wins, last year they were named as one of the top 50 best chippies in the country in the Fry Magazine Awards.