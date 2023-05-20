MORE than 15,000 households in York are due to receive the first cost-of-living payment from the Government - and you could be eligible.
The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) figures show around 15,600 households in York are eligible to receive up to £900 in cost-of-living payments.
They are among more than eight million households across the UK who will receive the support.
The first of three instalments – worth £301 – was due to be made between April 25 and May 17 and should appear directly in people's bank accounts.
Those eligible include anyone who received universal credit, income-based jobseekers’ allowance, income-related employment and support allowance, income support, working tax credit, child tax credit and pension credit.
Alongside the support payments is a £150 disability payment, which will be paid out to 6.7 million individuals across the UK this summer – approximately 8,300 of these are based in Redditch.
A further £300 is due for pensioners in receipt of winter fuel payments later this year.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here