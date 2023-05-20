The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) figures show around 15,600 households in York are eligible to receive up to £900 in cost-of-living payments.

They are among more than eight million households across the UK who will receive the support.

The first of three instalments – worth £301 – was due to be made between April 25 and May 17 and should appear directly in people's bank accounts.

Those eligible include anyone who received universal credit, income-based jobseekers’ allowance, income-related employment and support allowance, income support, working tax credit, child tax credit and pension credit.

Alongside the support payments is a £150 disability payment, which will be paid out to 6.7 million individuals across the UK this summer.

A further £300 is due for pensioners in receipt of winter fuel payments later this year.