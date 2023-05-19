North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for witnesses and information about a burglary that took place at Timpson in Gowthorpe in Selby.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "The incident occurred between 5.30pm on Saturday May 12 and 8.30am on Sunday May 14. Offenders gained entry to the key cutting, shoe and watch repair shop, stealing items and money from within.

"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email nicola.knowles@northyorkshire.police.uk.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Nicola Knowles.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230086865 when passing on information.