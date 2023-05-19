Ben Greene is to be the new head at Brotherton and Byram Primary Academy, near Selby, following Bev Fletcher’s early retirement at the end of the current school year.

Ben was appointed following a rigorous selection process from a high quality field of applicants. He joined the school in September 2018 as assistant head and Early Years teacher. Prior to that he was a member of the Ebor School Improvement Team, leading on Early Years across the trust with colleague Amy Hunter. He was also involved in setting up the trust’s Early Years Educator apprenticeship.

Ben worked as a teacher for Kirk Sandall Infant School in Doncaster for three years from 2011 before joining Robert Wilkinson Primary Academy.

“I am thrilled to be taking on the role of headteacher at Brotherton and Byram Primary Academy from September,” said Ben.

“This is a happy, safe and thriving school with a skilled staff team who are committed to ensuring that all of the pupils are able to meet their full potential.

“It has been a privilege to support Bev Fletcher over the last five years, shaping a culture and curriculum that has helped all of our pupils continue to succeed and grow into respectful citizens with curious minds and aspirational goals.

“Bev has led the school with integrity, passion and care; her commitment to our learning community has been inspirational and transformative. She will be deeply missed and we wish her every success with her retirement.”

In a letter to parents and carers, Ebor’s director of education, Dave Barber, said: “As a highly regarded member of staff, governors and I are confident that Mr Greene will continue the excellent upwards trajectory established by Mrs Fletcher and take the school from strength to strength.

“I am sure you will want to join me in congratulating Mr Greene on this, his first headship appointment.”