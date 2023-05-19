North Yorkshire Police say the break-in happened at a house on Green Lane in Selby between 2.55am and 3.05am on this morning(May 19).

A police spokesman said: "They got into the property and stole items before heading towards Doncaster Road in a vehicle.

"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident.

"In particular, we are appealing for information about nearby CCTV which may have captured the offenders and any vehicles involved.

"We’re also interested in receiving information about any suspicious people or vehicles in this area in the days before the burglary.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email nicola.knowles@northyorkshire.police.uk."

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Nicola Knowles.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230089548 when passing on information.