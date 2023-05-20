A year on from Nicola Shaw’s appointment as Yorkshire Water’s CEO, she spoke to the media to apologise as the company had “taken too long” to muster up a plan to tackle sewage being discharged into the county’s waters.

Ms Shaw said she “understands the level of revulsion” felt by the public and insists Yorkshire Water now has a plan going forward.

But campaigners have continued to criticise water companies and its membership body Water UK for their response on May 18.

The Undertones frontman and clean river campaigner Feargal Sharkey told BBC Radio 4: “What I’m actually hearing is no apology for the fact we’ve paid them for a service we haven’t got.

“They are now suggesting that we should pay them a second time for a service we haven’t had.

“We should have an apology for the suggestion they are going to put bills up by £10 billion.”

Greenpeace UK’s policy director Doug Parr said: “After years of relentlessly flooding our streams and beaches with raw sewage, an ‘oops, sorry’ from the water firms won’t cut it.

“What we need to see is urgent, massive investment to upgrade their tottering infrastructure, drastic reduction in sewage discharges, and beefed-up regulators to make sure it happens properly.”

Ms Shaw said the issue has been going on “since the sewage system was created”, but added that now attitudes have changed, water companies will too.

Consistent reports in the media of sewage and even human excrement in UK waters have also piled pressure on various water companies.

“The sewage system was set up in a way that allowed us to spill into rivers when there were storms,” Ms Shaw continued.

“It isn’t the right thing to do now.

“In the 21st Century, it’s not what people want to see and that’s why we’re taking action to bring it to an end.”

Ms Shaw insisted that when she was appointed CEO in May 2022, she made it “very clear” action was needed because “people are not happy with what they are seeing.”

She added: “I don’t blame them.

“It’s not a situation we want, but it’s not something we can fix overnight.”

Yorkshire Water has now committed to investing £180 million by March 2025 to build more capacity to store wastewater.