In celebration of all eight Harry Potter films arriving on Netflix on May 17, we've rounded up some spell-binding questions to put Potterheads through their paces.

The streaming giant confirmed the news on Tuesday that UK and Ireland-based customers would be able to tune into a full magical movie marathon of J.K. Rowling's novels.

Since readers young and old were first introduced to the 'boy who lived' - under the stairs at 4 Privet Drive - fans have been obsessed with the magical world of Harry Potter with seven books and eight films.

All eight Harry Potter films are now on @NetflixUK!! pic.twitter.com/0IJzHvZ2SN — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) May 17, 2023

It has since become one of the world's most-loved fictional worlds with grown adults still awaiting their letter from Hogwarts.

Many of us grew up alongside Harry, Ron and Hermione, glued to the books and eagerly awaiting the cinema releases, while younger generations are only just discovering the magical world beyond Platform 9 3/4.

Most of us will have seen every movie multiple times, and we all know someone who thinks they’re a Potter expert.

Whether you're a humble Hufflepuff or cunning Slytherin, it's time you put your knowledge to the test with our ultimate Harry Potter quiz.

Harry Potter quiz - How many can you get right?





From spells and Quidditch to Hogwarts houses and magical creatures, the questions range from common knowledge to very niche.

See how many you can get right.

Don't forget to let us know how you got on in the comments!