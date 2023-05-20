The most recent Bank Holiday was for King Charles III's Coronation on May 8 and the good news is we don't have to wait long until the next one.

When is the next Bank Holiday?





The next Bank Holiday will be the Spring Bank Holiday on Monday, May 29.

This will be the third bank holiday of the month following the Early May Bank Holiday and the King's Coronation weekend.

Remaining Bank Holidays in 2023

There are still four Bank Holidays left in 2023:

May 29 - Spring Bank Holiday

August 28 - Summer Bank Holiday

December 25 - Christmas Day

December 26 - Boxing Day

UK Bank Holidays in 2024

January 1 - New Year's Day

March 29 - Good Friday

April 1 - Easter Monday

May 6 - Early May Bank Holiday

May 27 - Spring Bank Holiday

August 26 - Summer Bank Holiday

December 25 - Christmas Day

December 26 - Boxing Day

For a full list of Bank Holiday dates through until the end of 2025, or if you want to see past dates visit the Gov.uk website.