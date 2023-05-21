Three York and North Yorkshire rail passengers face big bills after they failed to respond to court summons and were convicted of fare dodging in their absence.
Beth Pugh, 22, of York Road, Holgate, must pay £478.90 after she was convicted of dodging a £20.90 fare between York and Scarborough. She must pay a £220 fine, an £88 statutory surcharge, £150 prosecution costs and £20.90 compensation to the train company.
James Wray, 30, of James Backhouse Place, Acomb, must pay £475.60 after he was convicted of dodging his £17.60 fare from York to Leeds. He must pay a £220 fine, a £88 statutory surcharge, £150 prosecution costs and £17.60 compensation to the train company.
Luke Rutters, 27, of Winchester Avenue, Holgate, must pay £461.50 after he was convicted of dodging his £3.50 fare from Cross Gates to Leeds. He must pay a £220 fine, a £88 statutory surcharge, £150 prosecution costs and £3.50 compensation to the train company.
All the cases were heard at Doncaster Magistrates Court.
