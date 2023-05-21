Beth Pugh, 22, of York Road, Holgate, must pay £478.90 after she was convicted of dodging a £20.90 fare between York and Scarborough. She must pay a £220 fine, an £88 statutory surcharge, £150 prosecution costs and £20.90 compensation to the train company.

James Wray, 30, of James Backhouse Place, Acomb, must pay £475.60 after he was convicted of dodging his £17.60 fare from York to Leeds. He must pay a £220 fine, a £88 statutory surcharge, £150 prosecution costs and £17.60 compensation to the train company.

Luke Rutters, 27, of Winchester Avenue, Holgate, must pay £461.50 after he was convicted of dodging his £3.50 fare from Cross Gates to Leeds. He must pay a £220 fine, a £88 statutory surcharge, £150 prosecution costs and £3.50 compensation to the train company.

All the cases were heard at Doncaster Magistrates Court.