Four York and North Yorkshire rail passengers face big bills after they failed to respond to court summons and were convicted of fare dodging in their absence.
Nathan Garbutt-Moore, 37, of Greengate, Malton, must pay £464.70 after he dodged paying a £6.70 train fare between Wakefield and Barnsley. He was convicted of fare dodging and was ordered to pay a £220 fine, a £88 statutory surcharge, £150 prosecution costs and £6.70 compensation to the train company.
Beth Pugh, 22, of York Road, Holgate, must pay £478.90 after she was convicted of dodging a £20.90 fare between York and Scarborough. She must pay a £220 fine, an £88 statutory surcharge, £150 prosecution costs and £20.90 compensation to the train company.
James Wray, 30, of James Backhouse Place, Acomb, must pay £475.60 after he was convicted of dodging his £17.60 fare from York to Leeds. He must pay a £220 fine, a £88 statutory surcharge, £150 prosecution costs and £17.60 compensation to the train company.
Luke Rutters, 27, of Winchester Avenue, Holgate, must pay £461.50 after he was convicted of dodging his £3.50 fare from Cross Gates to Leeds. He must pay a £220 fine, a £88 statutory surcharge, £150 prosecution costs and £3.50 compensation to the train company.
All the cases were heard at Doncaster Magistrates Court.
