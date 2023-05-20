The Clocktower Enclosure at York Racecourse on Saturday, July 1 will see the return of Sounds in the Grounds with The Magic of Motown joined by favourite York band Hyde Family Jam plus support act The Reciprocals.

The Magic of Motown is a live concert spectacular, seen by over a million people and now in its 18th year touring the UK and this brand-new show for 2023 features seven vocalists and a seven-piece band performing in glittering costumes, with dazzling dance routines and outstanding musicianship taking the audience back down memory lane with all the Motown classics from artists such as Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, The Supremes, The Four Tops, Martha Reeves, The Jackson 5, Smokey Robinson and many, many more.

The Magic of Motown (Image: UGC)

Producer James Cundall said: “We are thrilled to be bringing the biggest Motown party of the year to the Clocktower Enclosure of York Racecourse with Sounds in the Grounds. The Motown classics are the songs that everybody knows and loves, across the generations. With the exuberant and highly entertaining Hyde Family Jam, and the heart-warming duo The Reciprocals, we have the perfect show for a night of summer fun.

“This year audiences have the option of enjoying the concerts either in their own designated picnic patch or in an unreserved picnic area. Our picnic patch concept enables patrons to pre-book their own space, thereby eliminating that mad scramble for the best site which often mars an outdoor concert! There will be 11 rows immediately in front of the stage with alternating patches for two or four people within each row, and behind these will be the unreserved picnic area, where people can sit wherever they like on a first-come-first-served basis.

“We introduced the picnic patch concept during the Covid restrictions and received very positive feedback from audiences who liked knowing where they would be sitting and being able to turn up when it suited them, so we have retained that system but also added the open area to give our audiences a choice.”

James Cundall

Warming up the night and getting toes tapping are The Reciprocals, a York-based musical duo with a charming stage presence. With their boy-girl harmonies, acoustic guitars and tonnes of chemistry, The Reciprocals effortlessly mix happy and heartache. Alex and Patrick have been playing together all around the country since they first met in lockdown and began making music on Zoom. Having played to a packed Grand Opera House in York, they are looking forward to showcasing their talent at Sounds in the Grounds.

A triple bill of live music is coming to York Racecourse (Image: UGC)

Sounds in the Grounds will take place at the Clocktower Enclosure at York Racecourse on Saturday 1st July 2023. Tickets are on sale now and are priced at £32.50 for the unreserved picnic area and £39.50 for picnic patch tickets (minimum two people). Tickets can be purchased at https://soundsinthegrounds.seetickets.com. Booking fees apply.

The Clocktower Enclosure at York Racecourse