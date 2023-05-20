Simon Blackburn, 48, of Navigation Road, central York, must pay £816 consisting of a £660 fine, a £66 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs after he was convicted at Hull Magistrates Court of driving without insurance. He was given six penalty points.

Haotao Yang, 24, of Piccadilly, York, was banned from driving for six months at Northampton Magistrates Court and must pay £1,014 consisting of a £660 fine, a £264 statutory charge and £90 prosecution costs after he was convicted to tell police who was driving his car when it allegedly broke traffic rules.

Two drivers were convicted at Bradford Magistrates Court.

Jason Roy Thomas, 34, of Greenwood Grove, Acomb, was banned for six months and ordered to pay £836 after he was convicted of failure to tell police who was driving his vehicle when it was allegedly speeding at 99mph on the M1 in West Yorkshire. He was fined £660 and ordered to pay a £66 statutory surcharge and £110 prosecution costs.

Maisie Bryan, 25, of Hall Lane, Church Fenton near Tadcaster, was ordered to pay £706 after she was convicted of speeding at 48mph in a 30 mph zone at Walton. She must pay a £440 fine, a £176 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs and given four penalty points.