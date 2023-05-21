And the trust said the data shows the "significant progress" it is making in cutting down routine waiting times.

According to Government data, 192 patients had been waiting for treatment for 18 months or more at York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust as of March – although none of these were 'routine' waits.

A spokesperson for the York trust said: "These figures show the significant progress the trust is making in reducing the backlog for patients who are waiting longest despite record levels of demand.

"Despite the impact of industrial action, Covid, flu and a very difficult winter, our staff have done an incredible job in reducing the number of patients waiting for treatment.”

The Government and NHS England set a goal of clearing all routine waits of more than 18 months by April – excluding very complex cases or patients who choose to wait longer.

The trust said its staff have done an 'incredible' job (Image: Newsquest)

But the latest figures show the Government has fallen short, with 41 per cent of the 10,737 cases falling into the category of people choosing to wait or exceptionally complex cases – leaving the remainder as routine waits for treatment.

Shadow health secretary, Wes Streeting, said the Government's "broken promise" had left "thousands of patients in pain and discomfort for unacceptably long".

Mr Streeting said: “This is just the latest broken promise that shows you can’t trust the Tories with the NHS.

“Ministers blame strikes, as if they are mere bystanders. It was their refusal to speak to nurses and junior doctors that forced them out on strike in the first place."

The waiting list peaked in September 2021, when nearly 250,000 people were waiting 18 months for treatment – including 692 at York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals Trust.

Sir Julian Hartley, chief executive of NHS Providers, said: “Trusts have pulled out all the stops to cut by 90 per cent the number of people waiting 78 weeks or more for care – a remarkable achievement against a backdrop of months of strikes, severe staff shortages and a yawning gap between capacity and growing demand.

“Staff and trust leaders deserve credit for continuing to work flat out to see people as quickly as possible and to improve the flow of patients through the whole health system.

“But there’s a long way to go to get waiting times and lists down across physical and mental services to where patients and the NHS want.”

Meanwhile, Health Secretary Steve Barclay said cutting waiting lists to ensure people get the care they need more quickly is one of the Government’s "five key priorities".