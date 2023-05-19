North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for witnesses and information about the wildlife crime that happened in Colburn village.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "An adult male swan was brutally killed whilst guarding its nest at Colburn Lakes, behind Brompton on Swale Caravan Park, between 2.30pm and 6.30pm on Tuesday (May 16).

"Two eggs were also removed from the swan’s nest. Killing wild birds and taking their eggs are both offences.

WARNING: Some readers may find the image below upsetting.

The swan was sadly killed during the incident (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident.

"In particular we would like information about any suspicious people in the area as well as the possible whereabouts of the eggs that were removed from the nest."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email Hannah.Lancaster@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Hannah Lancaster.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230088025 when passing on information to officers.