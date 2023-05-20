Casanovas, Plunkets restaurant, Precious toyshop, Scott the butchers.

We asked readers to name somewhere long gone in York that you'd love to bring back.

Not surprisingly, we got a till roll's worth of replies.

People recalled their favourite shops and restaurants but also the smells of York, with Steve Hayes-Morgan lamenting the closure of the sugar beet factory and its distinctive aromas which would fill the whole of the city at times.

The Odeon in Blossom Street was missed too, although it remains a cinema and is now an Everyman theatre.

Here is a taste of what you all miss...

Trevor Jackson: "Berni Inns at The Windmill, steak and chips or Caribbean chicken - a chicken breast in breadcrumbs with sweet corn and a fried banana. Still with chips. Very foreign but we knew how to live in the 60s. Then off to The Odeon. Mr Shepherd the manager greeting people wearing his dinner suit. Then out for a drink before last orders. Walk home skint."

Lorraine Hagues: "Precious's toy shop, Petergate"

Dan York: "Plunkets on High Petergate"

Maureen Morgan: "Pines restaurant was amazing in Nunnery Lane"

Chris Daniel: "Casanovas"

Bridget Barret: "Terry's shop and restaurant in St Helen’s Square plus the wonderful people who worked there. Also Scott’s Pork Butchers in Petergate - the queues at Christmas were often an hour long."

Becky Cheeseman: "Kaos on Gillygate. Got all my nail varnish and incense sticks for there in the 90s."

Joan McBurney: "Droopy and Browns with Angela Holmes's stunning designs."

Elizabeth Powell: "Liberty’s"

Steve Hayes-Morgan: "The sugar beet factory, if only for the smell in autumn."

