The bollards are being installed in Lendal and in High Petergate, and were first announced earlier this year by the Liberal Democrat-Green coalition running City of York Council to combat the threat of ‘vehicle as weapon attacks’.

In April the Liberal Democrat-Green coalition was voted out of office and replaced by the Labour Party.

The new Labour council has said it intends to reverse the ban on blue badge holders parking in the centre of York - brought in by the previous administration in 2021 - but confirmed that the work to install the bollards is to push ahead.

Claire Douglas, the new City of York Council leader (Image: Newsquest)

Claire Douglas, the new City of York Council leader, said she could not say when the blue badge ban is to be officially reversed but told the Local Democracy Service: “We’ve had the first conversation about getting that process started and we are looking at the options.

“We’re hoping we’ll be able to start to work with partners straight away to be honest because we just cannot continue with people with blue badges not having access to the city that is their home.”

Work underway in Lendal (Image: Dylan Connell)

Cllr Douglas said the permanent city centre protection measures are part of a broader scheme to keep the city safe, which she said was “tremendously important, particularly around large events”.

“It isn’t our priority to change the implementation of those at all,” she said.

Work underway in High Petergate (Image: Dylan Connell)

A City of York Council spokesperson has confirmed that the permanent city centre protection measures in Lendal and High Petergate will be sliding and fixed bollards.

They said the sliding bollards are to be electrically operated and are designed to “move side-to-side rather than up and down”.

Work underway in High Petergate (Image: Dylan Connell)

This work, which is due to be complete on June 2, will be followed by the installation of other permanent bollards within the city.

The council spokesperson said these bollards will replace the temporary barriers previously used for the Christmas market.

They said they are of a “higher security rating” and will be installed in locations including Coppergate, Minstergate, and St Andrewgate.

The spokesperson confirmed that some of these bollards are already in place and some will be implemented in place of “non security” bollards that are currently in place in some locations.

Planned locations for the new bollards (Image: City of York Council)

In Lendal further metal bollards have been installed on the pavement outside the Nola restaurant.

Disability rights campaigner Flick Williams, who is visually impaired and a wheelchair user, said: “I was really shocked at how much of the pavement is being taken up by the bollards.”

The metal bollards on the pavement in Lendal (Image: Dylan Connell)

As a wheelchair user, she said she can pass through the gap between the bollard and the wall, but raised concern that this would be difficult if the street was busy.

The campaigner referred to the distance between the bollards and the wall as a “pinch point”.

“That’s going to interfere with pedestrian traffic,” she added.

Disability rights campaigner Flick Williams (Image: Supplied)

Ms Williams said she was “confident” that the new Labour administration will reverse the blue badge ban but admitted that it’s not a straightforward task.

The council spokesperson said the council is “determined” to ensure that York is accessible for all.

“The bollards allow mobility scooters, wheelchairs and pedestrians through, as well as deliveries by foot and hand cart; and other vehicles will be allowed into the protected area, outside of foot street hours,” they said.

Work underway in Lendal (Image: Dylan Connell)

“We are determined to ensure that the city is safe and accessible for all residents and visitors, including disabled people.

“At those times when the permanent bollards are in operation, they will be positioned to ensure both public safety and maintain pedestrian flow.”

The work, including the further installation of barriers in the city centre is to be finished ahead of the Christmas market, which the spokesperson said will “hopefully mean that further temporary measures” will not be required during the festive period.