The annual Holgate Scarecrow Festival returned to York yesterday (May 19) and runs until 4pm tomorrow (May 21) in and around the Holgate area.

This year's theme is 'Time Machine - Figures from History' and includes scarecrows of Einstein, Charlie Chaplin, Queen Elizabeth I, Barbara Hepworth, a Viking and Eurotunnel, amongst many more.

A Viking scarecrow (Image: Supplied)

The event is being organised by the Friends of St Paul's School to raise money for their primary school but with help from local businesses, along with West Bank Park, Holgate Windmill and St Paul's Church.

Co-chairs of the Friends of St Paul's School, Jo Mensah and Kate Godfrey, said: "The Scarecrow Festival has been such a success in previous years that we can't wait for people to enjoy it again this weekend.

"Our army of incredibly creative volunteers and the support from local businesses and organisations never ceases to amaze us.

"With a decent weekend of weather ahead everyone in the community can look forward to enjoying the spectacle, please say a warm Holgate welcome to the Scarecrows as you pass them."

A Queen Elizabeth scarecrow is on display at the festival (Image: Supplied)

Maps can be found online on the People's Fundraising website or from cafe's that are being run at West Bank Park from 10am until 4pm today and tomorrow.

St Paul's Church is also open for refreshments and crafts from 10am until 4pm today.

As reported by The Press, St Paul’s Church of England Primary School, which is based in Holgate, recently retained its 'Good' judgement once again following an ungraded inspection.

The inspector found that the school is "at the heart of its community” and that “pupils are proud of their school and they enjoy coming to school and learning with their friends”.

The school, which runs on the motto “a place to belong”, was found to be a welcoming place where pupils have a strong sense of belonging and find learning at school fun.

Pupil behaviour in class and at social times was reported as "exceptionally positive", learning in mathematics is "strong" and the school’s prioritising of reading was recognised.

An Einstein scarecrow (Image: Supplied)

The inspectors found pupils at the school to be "attentive and respectful" and said they "cooperate well together".

Tom Mitchell, chair of governors at the school, said: “It is reassuring that the inspection witnessed some of the positive experiences that our pupils experience day in day out.

"Both our headteacher Christie Waite and our acting headteacher Yvonne Methley were present during the two-day inspection and the school gives them huge thanks for their leadership and commitment. The whole school community can look forward very positively to the future."