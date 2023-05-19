A MULTI-agency drop-in is to be held in Pickering this weekend.

The event will be held at Woodlands Community Park in Pickering tomorrow (May 20), between 10am and 2pm.

North Yorkshire’s Police and Fire Rescue services will be in attendance, alongside representatives from North Yorkshire Council, Pickering Town Council and Yorkshire Council Street Scene.

Members of the public are urged to attend the drop-in to voice their concerns, questions and issues in the local community.