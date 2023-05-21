STAFF and residents at a care home in York were "delighted" to welcome a therapy pet as they paid the home a special visit.
Barchester’s Ouse View care home in Fulford were treated to a visit from a chocolate Labrador named Bruno - who caused a "great deal of excitement" among residents.
Dog handler from ‘Pets as Therapy’, Melissa Armitage, said: “Bruno had a wonderful afternoon, I don’t think he has have ever had so much attention.
"It was lovely to see the residents getting so much pleasure from the visit, I think it is fair to say Bruno’s fan club is certainly growing.”
All of the residents enjoyed the visit, they petted the animal who seemed to appreciate meeting their new friends.
General manager, Rebekka Richardson, said: “All our residents are fascinated by Bruno so we were delighted that he was able to visit.
"It was brilliant to be able to ask Melissa questions about working with the dogs and what it is like to look after them. We loved hearing all about dogs different personalities."
