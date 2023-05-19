The crash happened in Harrogate and involved a silver Vauxhall Insignia car and a woman on a bike.

It happened on Wetherby Road, at the junction of St Nicholas Road, at around 6pm on Monday (May 15).

A local woman in her 60s was riding the bike. She was taken to hospital by ambulance where she received treatment for serious injuries including a fractured arm. She has now been discharged from hospital.

A police spokesman said: "We are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing the car or the cyclist prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.

"In particular, we are appealing for any dash-cam footage of the collision.

"If you can help, please email gary.dukes@northyorkshire.police.uk, or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Tc 1266 Dukes."

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230088421.