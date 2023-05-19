Could I ask First York, City of York Council and supermarket chains to consider making some of the disabled car parking spaces under their control into dual usage and allow 70+ added?

I’m a late septuagenarian and, touch-wood, although I’m blessed with good health I’m not going to do a Mo Farah.

I have used the excellent Park and Ride service from Askham Bar into York. The buses are frequent, clean and very quiet as they are all electric so no pollutants en-route.

It’s a very large car park but it seems a pity that the majority of the many disabled spaces are unused and I have to park a long way back from boarding the bus for my wife and I.

There’s a large part of the elderly population over 70 who are not disabled but whose fitness and mobility is a factor and it would be an appreciated help to make things a little easier at this stage of our lives.

It would be quite simple to work out the average use of disabled spaces over a week and then allocate others to dual usage.

Keith Massey,

Bishopthorpe,

York