North Yorkshire Police officers are asking members of the public to keep an eye out for a silver IFOR Williams horse trailer that was stolen from Chantry Lane in Tadcaster between May 13 and 14.

The registration number is YX63 0BY and the trailer has damage to a front panel near the tow bar.

If you have seen the trailer or know where it is, please email caroline.saville@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Caroline Saville.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number NYP-14052023-0100 when providing details.