North Yorkshire Police say they are investigating a hate crime incident in the city and they are appealing for witnesses and information.

It happened on Regent Street off Lawrence Street at around 4pm on Saturday (May 13).

A police spokesman said: "The victims are two Asian women who reported they were subjected to a racially motivated verbal attack from the occupants of a blue Fiat Punto car.

"Two members of the public intervened in the incident and the suspects drove off.

"As part of enquires, we are urging people to come forward who witnessed the incident or have any information that could assist the investigation.

"If you can help, please make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website or call 101, option 1.

"If you would prefer to remain anonymous, pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or make an online report."

Please quote reference number 12230088247 when providing details.